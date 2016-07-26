FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore announces Q2 2016 Operating Results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Gulfmark Offshore Inc

* Forecasting direct operating expenses to decrease approximately 6% from Q2 to Q3 2016

* Company expects to incur approximately $2 million in drydock expense during Q3

* Expects to fund commitments due Q1 2017 from cash on hand, cash generated by operations, and borrowings under revolving credit facilities.

* Gulfmark Offshore announces second quarter 2016 operating results

* Q2 loss per share $0.57 excluding items

* Q2 revenue $30.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $31.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Recorded non-cash, pre-tax asset impairments of $46.2 million in quarter

* Sees gulfmark anticipates Q3 direct operating expenses to be between $19 million and $21 million

* As of June 30, 2016, company had approximately $23 million of non-cancelable capital commitments due in q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

