BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics announces reorganization of Senior Management Team

July 26 (Reuters) - Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc

* Says graham miao appointed CFO and President

* Pernix Therapeutics announces reorganization of senior management team

* Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc says John Sedor will assume role of Chief Executive Officer on a permanent basis

* Sanjay Patel, CFO, Terence Novak, COO, and Barry Siegel, Senior Vice President and General Counsel are no longer employed by Pernix.