FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-DH Corp Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.55
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-DH Corp Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - DH Corp

* D+H announces second quarter 2016 earnings and realignment of global operations

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.05

* Q2 revenue C$424 million versus I/B/E/S view C$421.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.55

* Company has realigned organization, in which expected gross savings of approximately $53 million are offset by investments in new positions

* Says net savings are expected starting in middle of Q3

* Restructuring-Related expenses are estimated to be between $30 million and $32 million, and will be recognized primarily in 2016

* During 2016 company expects to achieve net savings of approximately $19 million of which 30% has been realized through end of Q2

* Says will begin reporting under new business segments commencing in Q1 of 2017

* "In U.S and Canada, while economic outlook is mixed, we see no new changes that impact our current business in these markets" in 2H

* Says estimated net savings of $25 million in annualized compensation and related cost savings from realignment

* Says restructuring-related expenses totaling $22.0 million and $28.8 million have been recorded in Q2 and year-to-date in 2016

* Says will continue to manage and report financial results for GTBS, L&IC and Canada through end of 2016

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.