BRIEF-Centerra Gold qtrly EPS $0.01
July 27, 2016 / 12:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Centerra Gold qtrly EPS $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc

* Qtrly revenue $161.6 million versus $146.8 million

* "lowered our overall expected capital expenditures for year to $140 million a 48% decrease, excluding capitalized stripping"

* Says revised its 2016 forecast to reflect lower operating costs, capital expenditures and dd&a expense at kumtor

* Centerra gold favourably revises 2016 guidance and reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Narrowing expected gold production to 500,000 - 530,000 ounces for the full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

