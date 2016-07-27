BRIEF-Dixie Group Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12

July 27 (Reuters) - Dixie Group Inc

* Dixie Group reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales fell 4.2 percent to $105.3 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 loss earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $107.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipate a total of $5 million in capital expenditures for 2016 compared to depreciation and amortization of $13.5 million for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)