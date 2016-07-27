FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TRI Pointe Group reports 2016 second quarter results
July 27, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-TRI Pointe Group reports 2016 second quarter results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Tri Pointe Group Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly dollar value of backlog of $1.0 billion compared to $1.2 billion, a decrease of 14%

* Q2 revenue view $545.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter-End backlog units of 1,798 homes compared to 1,998, a decline of 10%

* Qtrly home sales revenue of $556.9 million compared to $427.2 million, an increase of 30%

* Qtrly new home orders of 1,258 compared to 1,238

* Qtrly new homes deliveries of 994 homes compared to 798 homes, an increase of 25%

* For Q3 of 2016, company anticipates delivering approximately 55% of its 1,798 units in backlog as of june 30, 2016

* In Q3, expects to open 16 new communities, and close out of 12, resulting in 121 active selling communities as of september 30, 2016

* For FY 2016, reiterating guidance of growing communities by 20%, delivering between 4,200-4,400 homes at average sales price of $550,000

* TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Reports 2016 second quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

