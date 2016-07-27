FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Anthem reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.33
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Anthem reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.33

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $2.91

* Q2 revenue $21.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $20.57 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $82.5 billion to $83.5 billion

* 2016 net income is now expected to be greater than $9.34 per share

* Medical enrollment totaled about 39.8 million members at june 30, 2016, increase of about 1.2 million members, from 38.5 million at june 30, 2015

* Excluding these items, 2016 adjusted net income is expected to be greater than $10.80 per share

* Benefit expense ratio was 84.2 percent in q2 of 2016, an increase of 210 basis points from 82.1 percent in prior year quarter

* For full year 2016, company continues to expect that underlying local group medical cost trend will be in range of 7.0% - 7.5%

* "commitment to pending cigna acquisition remains as strong as ever"

* As of june 30, 2016, company had nearly $4.2 billion of board-approved share repurchase authorization remaining

* Q2 benefit expense ratio reflects, among other things, impact of higher medical cost experience in individual business

* Now expects medical enrollment to grow by 1.0 - 1.2 million members for full year 2016

* Anthem Inc say excluding items, adjusted net income is expected to be greater than $10.80 per share for full year 2016

* Anthem Inc sees benefit expense ratio is now expected to be in range of 84.9% plus or minus 30 basis points for fy 2016

* Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during q2 of 2016 due to pending acquisition of cigna

* FY2016 earnings per share view $10.94, revenue view $81.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
