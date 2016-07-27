FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Hilton reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hilton reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc :

* Hilton reports second quarter results and progress on planned spin transactions

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.21 to $0.23 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net unit growth was 10,400 rooms in q2 contributing to a 7 percent growth in managed and franchised rooms from 2015

* Hilton worldwide sees 2016 net unit growth to be approximately 45,000 rooms to 50,000 rooms

* 2016 system-wide revpar is expected to increase between 2.0 percent and 4.0 percent on a comparable and currency neutral basis

* After completion of proposed spinoff transactions, hilton's 2016 pro forma adjusted ebitda expected to be between $1,750 million and $1,800 million

* Hilton reports second quarter results and progress on planned spin transactions

* System-Wide comparable revpar increased 2.9 percent for q2 on a currency neutral basis from same period in 2015

* Remains on track to complete spin transactions by year end

* 2016 diluted eps, before special items, is projected to be between $1.00 and $1.04

* 2016 diluted eps, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $0.87 and $0.91

* Q3 system-wide revpar is expected to increase between 2.0 percent and 4.0 percent

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $11.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 total revenues $3,051 million versus. $2,922 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.