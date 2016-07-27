BRIEF-Huntsman posts Q2 earnings of $0.36/share

July 27 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp:
* Huntsman announces second quarter results; reports attractive MDI margin growth, improving sequential tio2 prices and substantial improvement in cash generation
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Q2 earnings per share $0.36
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $2.544 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.59 billion
* Expect to spend approximately $450 million annually on capital expenditures in 2016 and 2017.
* During three months ended June 30, 2016, recorded an income tax expense of $32 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)