BRIEF-Huntsman posts Q2 earnings of $0.36/share

July 27 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp:

* Huntsman announces second quarter results; reports attractive MDI margin growth, improving sequential tio2 prices and substantial improvement in cash generation

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $2.544 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.59 billion

* Expect to spend approximately $450 million annually on capital expenditures in 2016 and 2017.

* During three months ended June 30, 2016, recorded an income tax expense of $32 million.