a year ago
BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators posts Q2 loss of $0.45/share
July 27, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators posts Q2 loss of $0.45/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc:

* Lumber Liquidators announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.45

* Q2 sales $238.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $240.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly non-comparable store net sales increased $8.1 million over comparable prior year period

* Qtrly comparable store net sales decline of 7.2%

* Gross margin was 29.7% in Q2 of 2016, compared with 25.1% in prior year period

* Believes customers invoiced impacted by change in strategy from promotional period prior year to strategic pricing approach

* Believes demand for certain product categories decreased as assortment of products did not match changes in customer trends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

