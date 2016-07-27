FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carter's Inc reports quarterly earnings of $0.71/ share
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Carter's Inc reports quarterly earnings of $0.71/ share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Carter's Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.71

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.72

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $639 million versus I/B/E/S view $636.9 million

* Revises fiscal 2016 sales forecast to growth of between five percent to six percent (previously growth of 6 percent to seven percent)

* Q3 revenue view $908.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full year 2016 earnings per share view $5.14, revenue view $3.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted diluted EPS will increase about six percent to 10 percent compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.52 in Q3 fiscal 2015

* Sees Q3 2016 sales up about 6 to 7 percent

* Revises fiscal 2016 diluted EPS forecast to growth of about 10 percent (previously growth of 10 percent to 12 percent)

* Quarterly Carter's retail comparable sales increased 4.4 percent

* Q3 adjusted diluted earnings per share will increase approximately 6 percent to 10 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

