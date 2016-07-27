FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hecla updates on its Dolly Varden investment
July 27, 2016 / 11:15 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Hecla updates on its Dolly Varden investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Hecla Mining Co

* As of July 25, 2016, Hecla, through its wholly owned subsidiary Hecla Canada Ltd, controlled 2.6 million shares and 1.3 million warrants

* As of July 26, Hecla Canada acquired additional 1.9 million shares and 101,762 warrants

* Hecla provides update for its Dolly Varden investment

* Indirect wholly owned unit terminated its take-over offer for all of issued and outstanding shares not already owned by co, affiliates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

