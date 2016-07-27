BRIEF-Strayer Education Q2 EPS $0.72

July 27 (Reuters) - Strayer Education Inc

* Total enrollments at strayer university for summer term that started July 5, up 4 pct to 38,813 students

* Strayer Education, Inc. reports second quarter revenues and earnings; and summer term 2016 enrollments

* Q2 earnings per share $0.72

* Q2 revenue $108.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $109.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly new student enrollments increased 6% and continuing student enrollments increased 4 pct.