a year ago
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Strayer Education Q2 EPS $0.72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Strayer Education Inc

* Total enrollments at strayer university for summer term that started July 5, up 4 pct to 38,813 students

* Strayer Education, Inc. reports second quarter revenues and earnings; and summer term 2016 enrollments

* Q2 earnings per share $0.72

* Q2 revenue $108.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $109.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly new student enrollments increased 6% and continuing student enrollments increased 4 pct. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
