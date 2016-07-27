BRIEF-Ingersoll Rand Q2 adjusted earnings $1.38/shr from cont ops

July 27 (Reuters) - Ingersoll Rand Reports Strong Second

* Company increases guidance range for full-year 2016 eps from continuing operations to $5.47 to $5.57

* Sees fy adjusted eps $4.00 to $4.10

* Sees fy revenues up 1 percent to 2 percent

* Qtrly net revenues $3,688.2 million versus $3,600.2 million

* Q2 revenue view $3.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ingersoll rand reports strong second-quarter results

* Quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $2.88 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.00 to $4.10 from continuing operations

* Sees q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.25 to $1.30 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $2.86

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $5.47 to $5.57 from continuing operations

* Increases guidance range for full-year 2016 eps from continuing operations to $5.47 to $5.57

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.38 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 revenues up approximately 2 percent; organic revenues up 3 percent compared with 2015

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view $3.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.09, revenue view $13.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)