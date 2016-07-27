BRIEF-Ingersoll Rand Q2 adjusted earnings $1.38/shr from cont ops

July 27 (Reuters) - Ingersoll Rand Reports Strong Second
* Company increases guidance range for full-year 2016 eps from continuing operations to $5.47 to $5.57
* Sees fy adjusted eps $4.00 to $4.10
* Sees fy revenues up 1 percent to 2 percent
* Qtrly net revenues $3,688.2 million versus $3,600.2 million
* Q2 revenue view $3.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ingersoll rand reports strong second-quarter results
* Quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $2.88 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.00 to $4.10 from continuing operations
* Sees q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.25 to $1.30 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $2.86
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $5.47 to $5.57 from continuing operations
* Increases guidance range for full-year 2016 eps from continuing operations to $5.47 to $5.57
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.38 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 revenues up approximately 2 percent; organic revenues up 3 percent compared with 2015
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view $3.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.09, revenue view $13.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)