FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Supervalu Q1 adjusted EPS $0.19
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Supervalu Q1 adjusted EPS $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Supervalu Inc

* Q1 save-a-lot net sales were $1.43 billion, compared to $1.41 billion last year,

* Supervalu reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $5.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.3 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly save-a-lot network identical store sales were negative 1.4 percent

* Qtrly identical store sales for corporate stores within save-a-lot network were negative 1.0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.