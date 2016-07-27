BRIEF-Intelsat Q2 EPS $0.98

July 27 (Reuters) - Intelsat Sa

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $2.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intelsat reaffirms 2016 guidance

* Intelsat announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $542 million versus I/B/E/S view $537.3 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.14 billion to $2.2 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.98

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* At June 30, 2016, contracted backlog, was $9.2 billion, as compared to $9.3 billion at march 31, 2016

* Expect capital expenditures ranges of $625 million to $700 million in 2017, $425 million to $525 million in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: