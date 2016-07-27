FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wex reports Q2 EPS of $0.32
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wex reports Q2 EPS of $0.32

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Wex Inc :

* Wex Inc reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 average number of vehicles serviced worldwide was approximately 9.6 million, a decrease of 2 pct from Q2 of 2015

* FY 2016 revenue view $930.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For Q3 of 2016 adjusted net income in range of $46 million to $49 million, or $1.07 to $1.14 per diluted share

* For full year 2016 adjusted net income in range of $171 million to $179 million, or $4.17 to $4.37 per diluted share

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted NON-GAAP earnings per share $1.08

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 revenue $233.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $223.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $272 million to $282 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $975 million to $1.0 billion

* Says during quarter, fuel prices and foreign currency translations negatively impacted revenue by $13.6 million and $2.2 million, respectively

* Says Q2 total fuel transactions processed increased 2 pct from Q2 2015 to 104.9 million

* Q3 revenue view $253.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
