BRIEF-RPC Q2 loss per share $0.23
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-RPC Q2 loss per share $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - RPC Inc :

* Average US domestic rig count during Q2 of 2016 was 420, a decrease of 53.7 percent compared to same period in 2015

* “As we begin Q3, we are submitting more customer proposals and preparing for higher activity levels”

* Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.23

* Q2 revenue $143 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continue to project minimal capital expenditures during remainder of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

