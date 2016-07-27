FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Domtar Q2 earnings per share $0.29
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Domtar Q2 earnings per share $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Domtar Corp

* Domtar Corporation reports preliminary second quarter 2016 financial results

* Announced a 4 pct increase to quarterly dividend

* Qtrly personal care sales growth of 6% year-over-year

* Domtar paper shipments are expected to trend with market demand in second half of 2016

* Lower maintenance activity and better productivity should positively impact results in pulp and paper

* Raw material unit costs are expected to moderately increase in 2H

* Q2 earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.61 excluding items

* Q2 sales $1.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.25 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

