BRIEF-WCI Communities reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.35

July 27 (Reuters) - Wci Communities Inc

* quarter-End backlog units totaling 586, down 6.5%

* Wci communities announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 revenue $167.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $157 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly new orders of 268, down 10.7%

* Qtrly homebuilding revenues of $132.0 million, up 14.2%

* Wci communities inc qtrly backlog contract value of $304.6 million, up 3.6%

* Wci communities inc qtrly backlog units totaling 586, down 6.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)