a year ago
BRIEF-Labcorp to acquire Sequenom
July 27, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Labcorp to acquire Sequenom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

* Labcorp announces agreement to acquire sequenom

* Deal for an equity value of $302 million

* Would acquire all of outstanding shares of sequenom in a cash tender offer for $2.40 per share

* Deal has total enterprise value of approximately $371 million, including net indebtedness

* Says board of directors of sequenom, having determined that offer and merger are advisable

* Jp morgan is acting as financial advisor to sequenom in connection with transaction, and cooley llp is providing legal advice

* Says barclays is acting as financial advisor to labcorp, and hogan lovells is providing legal advice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
