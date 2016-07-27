FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altria Group Q2 adj earnings per share $0.81 excluding items
July 27, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Altria Group Q2 adj earnings per share $0.81 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Altria Reports 2016 Second :

* Altria estimates total pre-tax restructuring charges in connection with initiative of approximately $140 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter and first-half results; raises full-year earnings guidance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.81 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.84

* Q2 revenue $6.5 billion

* Q2 revenue view $5.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to expect that its 2016 full-year effective tax rate on operations will be approximately 35.3%.

* Altria raises its guidance for 2016 full-year adjusted diluted EPS to a range of $3.01 to $3.07

* During h1 2016, Altria recorded pre-tax charges of $124 million and expects remaining charges to be incurred during balance of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

