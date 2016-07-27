FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Superior Industries International Q2 earnings per share $0.52
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Superior Industries International Q2 earnings per share $0.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Superior Industries International Inc :

* Expects FY 2016 value-added sales to be in range of $395 million to $403 million

* Fy 2016 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $102 million to $108 million or 25.8% to 26.8% of value-added sales

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.81, revenue view $704.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Superior industries reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales $710 million to $725 million

* Maintains its previous outlook for capital expenditures and dividends for full year 2016

* Value-Added sales were $101.2 million for q2 of 2016, a 15.5% increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.