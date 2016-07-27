FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-IMS Health Holdings Q2 adj earnings per share $0.41
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-IMS Health Holdings Q2 adj earnings per share $0.41

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - IMS Health Holdings Inc :

* Says On A Constant Currency Basis, IMS Health Reaffirms Full-Year 2016 guidance for revenue to grow 10 to 12 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $783.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter 2016 results and raises full-year guidance

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Sees q3 revenue up 7.5 to 8.5 percent

* Q2 revenue $802 million versus I/B/E/S view $796.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for 2016 full year on a reported basis, IMS Health is increasing its revenue growth guidance by 1 percentage point to 10 to 12 percent

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $3.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY adjusted diluted earnings per share growth 7 to 9 percent

* For Q3 on a reported basis, IMS Health expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA to grow by 8 to 9 percent

* Sees Q3 adjusted EPS will decline 0.5 to 1.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.