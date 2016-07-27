FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New York Community Bancorp Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.26
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-New York Community Bancorp Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - New York Community Bancorp Inc :

* Net interest margin rose 35 basis points from year-earlier measure to 2.99% in q2 of 2016

* New York Community Bancorp Inc reports 2Q 2016 diluted earnings per share of $0.26

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total assets of $49.0 billion at end of Q2, reflecting a $520.2 million increase from march 31st balance

* Net interest income of $325.6 million in current Q2, $40.5 million greater than year-earlier amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

