BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple posts Q2 earnings of $1.39/share

July 27 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc:

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 core earnings per share $1.25

* Q2 earnings per share $1.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales up about 2 percent

* Sees FY 2016 core earnings per share $4.27 to $4.35

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $1,695 million versus $1,655 million last year

* Q2 revenue view $1.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to expect to repurchase $650 million to $700 million of its common stock in 2016

* Continues to expect capital spending to be approximately 3% of net sales

* Continues to expect full year reported net sales to be up approximately 2%