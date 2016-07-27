FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sonus Networks Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sonus Networks Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Sonus Networks Inc :

* Sonus Networks reports 2016 second quarter results

* Sees q3 gaap loss per share $0.07 to $0.06;

* sees FY gaap loss per share $0.22 to $0.18

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $261.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue $60.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $59.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to record between $3 million and $4 million of restructuring expense over next twelve months

* Action to result in expected annual savings of approximately $6 million to $8 million

* Sees q3 total company revenue $63 million to $65 million; sees FY revenue $257 million to $263 million

* Sees q3 non-gaap diluted earnings per share $0.08 to $0.09

* Sees FY non-gaap diluted earnings per share $0.35 to $0.39

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $67.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

