FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Waste Management raises FY 2016 cash flow and EPS guidance
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Waste Management raises FY 2016 cash flow and EPS guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Waste Management Inc :

* Company increases full-year 2016 cash flow and eps guidance

* Company now expects its full-year free cash flow to be between $1.6 and $1.7 billion

* FY2016 EPS view $2.81 --Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Waste Management announces second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 revenue $3.43 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.4 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $2.83 to $2.86

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.74 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.