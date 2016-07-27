FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Corning reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share of $1.87
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Corning reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share of $1.87

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Corning Inc

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.87

* Quarterly core EPS $0.37

* Quarterly core sales $2.44 billion, down 3 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $2.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In Q3, Corning expects optical communications demand to remain strong and sales to grow by about 10 percent on a year-over-year basis

* Says in Q3 it expects LCD glass price declines to remain moderate and consistent with Q2

* Says In Q3, Demand For Corning's LCD Glass Is expected To Increase By A mid-single-digit percentage sequentially

* Company announces $2 billion accelerated share repurchase

* Increased cash it expects to distribute to shareholders through 2019 to more than $12.5 billion

* Quarterly GAAP net sales $2.36 billion, up 1 percent

* In Q3, expects optical communications demand to remain strong and sales to grow approximately 10 percent on a year-over-year basis

* In Q3, anticipates environmental technologies sales to decline slightly on a year-over-year basis due to foreign exchange rates

* Sees Q3 specialty materials segment sales expected to be consistent with last year's third-quarter sales, and up sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
