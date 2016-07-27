FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Owens Corning reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.29
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Owens Corning reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Owens Corning Reports Second :

* Q2 earnings per share $1.19

* Q2 sales $1.55 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.47 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company expects full-year adjusted ebit of $700 million or more

* Capital additions in 2016 are expected to total approximately $385 million

* "company expects an environment consistent with consensus expectations for u.s. Housing starts and moderate global growth"

* Company expects full-year adjusted ebit of $700 million or more

* Says plans to invest $110 million in expansion of its composites operations in india to serve growing indian market

* Owens Corning says in insulation, company continues to expect slightly negative revenue growth and relatively flat margins for full year

* In roofing co now expects low double-digit growth of u.s. Asphalt shingle market for 2016

* For roofing, company anticipates second-half shipments to be slightly down to flat versus prior year

* In insulation, company continues to expect slightly negative revenue growth and relatively flat margins for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.