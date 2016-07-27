BRIEF-Unifi reports Q4 earnings per share $0.56

July 27 (Reuters) - Unifi Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.56

* Unifi announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 sales $163.9 million versus $175 million

* For fiscal 2017, company anticipates revenue growth in low single digit percentage range, assuming raw material prices are unchanged

* Estimated capital expenditures of approximately $40 million for 2017

* Expect some gross margin pressure in 2017 related to initial start-up costs for bottle processing operation and recycling center expansion

* Anticipate that financial benefits of bottle processing operation and recycling center expansion will be realized in fiscal 2018 and beyond