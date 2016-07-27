FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Boeing reports Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.37
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Boeing reports Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.37

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Boeing Co :

* Boeing reports second-quarter results

* Q2 revenue $24.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $23.42 billion

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.37

* Q2 non-GAAP core loss per share $0.44

* Total backlog at Q2-end $472 billion versus $480 billion at Q1-end

* Reaffirmed cash & revenue guidance; EPS reflects reclassification, charges, solid performance & tax

* GAAP earnings per share guidance for 2016 has been adjusted to between $6.40 and $6.60 from $8.45 and $8.65

* Q2 commercial airplanes deliveries 199 units versus 197 units last year

* FY core earnings per share (non-GAAP) guidance has been adjusted to between $6.10 and $6.30 from $8.15 and $8.35

* Q2 commercial airplanes revenue $17,456 million versus $16,877 million last year

* Q2-end net orders $17 billion versus $13 billion at Q1-end

* "Actions taken during quarter that impacted our earnings were right, proactive steps to reduce risk and strengthen our position for future"

* During quarter, adopted new accounting standard for share-based compensation payments which resulted in a $54 million tax benefit ($0.08 per share)

* Quarterly free cash flow $2,563 million versus $2,605 million

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.34, revenue view $93.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For second half of year, "we anticipate continued strong operating performance across our production and services programs"

* "Commercial airplane development programs remain on track" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
