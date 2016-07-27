FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Goodyear Q2 earnings per share $0.75
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co

* Reaffirms 2016 financial targets

* Qtrly tire unit volumes totaled 41.5 million, up 2 percent from 2015

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share

* Goodyear reports second quarter, first half results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.16 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.75

* Q2 sales $3.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.92 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company reaffirms 2016 financial targets

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.94, revenue view $15.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

