BRIEF-Dynex Capital posts Q2 earnings of $0.35/share

July 27 (Reuters) - Dynex Capital Inc:

* Dynex Capital Inc reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 non-GAAP core operating earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly book value per common share of $7.69 at june 30, 2016, an increase of $0.15, or 2%, from march 31, 2016

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.21per share

* Dynex Capital Inc qtrly net interest income $16.7 million versus $19.0 million