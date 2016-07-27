FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valley National Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Valley National Bancorp :

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income of $151.5 million for three months ended June 30, 2016 increased $3.3 million as compared to q1 of 2016

* Net interest margin on tax equivalent basis of 3.14 percent for q2 of 2016 increased 6 basis points from q1 of 2016

* Valley national bancorp reports a 16 percent increase in second quarter net income, solid loan growth and asset quality Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

