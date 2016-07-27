FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Diana containerships reports quarterly loss of $0.88/ share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Diana Containerships Inc

* Quarterly loss per share $0.88

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.57, revenue view $10.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Time charter revenues, net of prepaid charter revenue amortization, were $8.0 million for Q2 of 2016, compared to $17.3 million

* Quarterly net loss of $8.0 million for Q2 of 2016, compared to a net income of $0.9 million for respective period of 2015

* Will suspend quarterly cash dividend on its common shares effective with quarter ended 30 June, 2016

* Decision to suspend dividend reflects board's determination to preserve liquidity to manage current market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

