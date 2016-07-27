BRIEF-Entercom Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

July 27 (Reuters) - Entercom Communications Corp

* Q2 operating results include impact of transaction with lincoln financial media, station exchange with bonneville international corporation

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.26

* Entercom communications corp. Reports second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 revenue $120.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "we expect a strong second half of the year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)