BRIEF-AVX Corp Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.18
#Market News
July 27, 2016

BRIEF-AVX Corp Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - AVX Corp

* AVX Corporation announces preliminary first quarter results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19 excluding items

* Q1 sales $314.8 million versus $300.5 million

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AVX Corporation announces preliminary first quarter results

* Q1 hurt by intellectual property related costs and recent strengthening of japanese yen

