BRIEF-Boston Scientific announces acquisition of Cosman Medical

July 27 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp
* Boston Scientific announces acquisition of Cosman Medical
* Specific terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Sees Cosman Medical team and products will become part of Boston Scientific neuromodulation business
* Expects net impact of this transaction on adjusted earnings per share to be break-even in 2016
* Expects net impact of deal on adjusted earnings per share to be accretive after 2016 and more dilutive on a GAAP basis