July 27 (Reuters) - Natural Health Trends Corp

* Natural Health Trends reports strong second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.07

* Q2 revenue rose 15 percent to $80.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share $1.29 excluding items

* Increased quarterly dividend by 17% to $0.07 per share