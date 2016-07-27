FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Equity One Inc. Q2 FFO per share $0.34
July 27, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Equity One Inc. Q2 FFO per share $0.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Equity One Inc

* Sees FY 2016 core FFO per share $1.36 to $1.40

* Revised 2016 estimated net income attributable to co guidance from $0.62 to $0.65 per diluted share to $0.58 to $0.62 per diluted share

* Sees increase in same-property noi (excluding redevelopments) guidance of 3.25% to 4.25% for 2016

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Equity One reports second quarter 2016 operating results

* Q2 FFO per share $0.34

* Q2 core FFO per share $0.35

* Sees Q3 2016 core FFO per share $1.36 to $1.40

* Reaffirmed 2016 estimated core ffo guidance of $1.36 to $1.40 per diluted share

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

