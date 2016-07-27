FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Kimco Announces Key Strategic Initiatives To Further Strengthen The Company's Long-Term Financial Outlook
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kimco Announces Key Strategic Initiatives To Further Strengthen The Company's Long-Term Financial Outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Kimco Realty Corp

Kimco Announces Key Strategic Initiatives To Further Strengthen The Company's Long-Term Financial Outlook

* Says plan includes prepaying $428 million of secured and unsecured U.S. Debt due in 2017

* As a result of planned transactions, Kimco expects to realize recurring annualized cost savings of approximately $29 million

* Time charges against net income available to common stockholders of about $114 million

* One-Time charges are expected to reduce net income and FFO by about $0.27/diluted share,$0.21/diluted share, respectively, in Q3 2016

* Term financial outlook

* Says implementation of several strategic initiatives to enhance company's capital structure

* Plan includes redeeming two outstanding series of Canadian-dollar-denominated notes totaling cad $350 million due in 2018 and 2020

* Says plan includes merging company's primary taxable REIT subsidiary into Kimco

* There will be no impact to ffo as adjusted as a result of these one-time charges

* Says plans to merge Kimco Realty Services, Inc. into Kimco

* Company expects to incur a prepayment charge of approximately $22 million in Q3 of 2016

* Time non-cash charge against net income and FFO of $66 million and $41 million, respectively, in Q3 of 2016

* Anticipates funding prepayment of debt by utilizing $1.75 billion revolving credit facility as well as through sale of additional assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.