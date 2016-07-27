BRIEF-Vertex Pharmaceuticals says reiterates 2016 guidance

July 27 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Vertex pharmaceuticals inc says reiterates 2016 guidance for orkambi product revenues of $1.0 to $1.1 billion
* Gaap research and development and sg&a expenses
* Vertex reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.26
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vertex pharmaceuticals inc says reiterates 2016 guidance for kalydeco product revenues of $685 to $705 million