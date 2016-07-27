BRIEF-Servicenow Q2 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $334.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

July 27 (Reuters) - Servicenow Inc

* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Qtrly billings of $374.9 million, an increase of 33% year-over-year

* Qtrly non-gaap net income of $25.6 million, or income of $0.16 per basic and $0.15 per diluted share

* Sees Q3 subscription revenues between $312 and $315 million

* Sees Q3 total billings between $380 and $385 million

* Sees Q3 free cash flow margin of approximately 16%

* Sees FY total billings between $1,605 and $1,615 million

* Sees FY subscription revenues between $1,203 and $1,211 million

* Sees FY operating margin of approximately 12%

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $349.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Servicenow reports financial results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.30

* Q2 revenue $341.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $334 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $350 million to $354 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 36 to 37 percent

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 34 to 36 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY free cash flow margin of approximately 24%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $1.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $334.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)