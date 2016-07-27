FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Servicenow Q2 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $334.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Servicenow Q2 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $334.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Servicenow Inc

* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Qtrly billings of $374.9 million, an increase of 33% year-over-year

* Qtrly non-gaap net income of $25.6 million, or income of $0.16 per basic and $0.15 per diluted share

* Sees Q3 subscription revenues between $312 and $315 million

* Sees Q3 total billings between $380 and $385 million

* Sees Q3 free cash flow margin of approximately 16%

* Sees FY total billings between $1,605 and $1,615 million

* Sees FY subscription revenues between $1,203 and $1,211 million

* Sees FY operating margin of approximately 12%

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $349.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Servicenow reports financial results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.30

* Q2 revenue $341.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $334 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $350 million to $354 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 36 to 37 percent

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 34 to 36 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY free cash flow margin of approximately 24%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $1.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $334.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.