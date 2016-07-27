BRIEF-National Instruments Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23

July 27 (Reuters) - National Instruments Corp :

* Sees Q3 non-gaap fully diluted EPS expected to be in range of $0.18 to $0.34

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $324.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* National Instruments reports Q2 2016 revenue of $306 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 revenue $306 million versus I/B/E/S view $311.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 revenue $291 million to $321 million

* Sees Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.11 to $0.27