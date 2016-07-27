BRIEF-Cirrus Logic Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.44

July 27 (Reuters) - Cirrus Logic Inc :

* Cirrus Logic Inc sees Q2 FY17 gaap gross margin is expected to be between 47 percent and 49 percent

* Q2 revenue view $322.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cirrus Logic reports Q1 revenue of $259.4 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue $259.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $236.4 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $380 million to $410 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q2 gaap gross margin of 48.8 percent and q2 non-gaap gross margin of 48.9 percent

* Cirrus Logic Inc says Q2 combined GAAP research and development and SG&A expenses are expected to range between $110 million and $114 million