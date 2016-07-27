FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Cirrus Logic Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.44
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 8:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cirrus Logic Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Cirrus Logic Inc :

* Cirrus Logic Inc sees Q2 FY17 gaap gross margin is expected to be between 47 percent and 49 percent

* Q2 revenue view $322.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cirrus Logic reports Q1 revenue of $259.4 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue $259.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $236.4 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $380 million to $410 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q2 gaap gross margin of 48.8 percent and q2 non-gaap gross margin of 48.9 percent

* Cirrus Logic Inc says Q2 combined GAAP research and development and SG&A expenses are expected to range between $110 million and $114 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.