July 27, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coherent posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $1.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Coherent Inc

* Coherent Inc reports third fiscal quarter results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.07

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.76

* Q3 sales $218.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $211.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Coherent Inc says received significant orders for flat panel annealing lasers including a single order in excess of $100 million in the quarter

* Coherent Inc says European regulatory process is underway and being handled at European Commission

* Ending backlog expected to ship in next 12 months was $564.5 million at July 2, 2016, compared to a backlog of $469.3 million at April 2, 2016

* Says "making steady progress in acquisition of Rofin-Sinar including clearance by U.S. regulators and approval by Rofin's shareholders"

* Coherent Inc says continue to expect transaction to close in fourth calendar quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
