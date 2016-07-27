FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Forrester Research reports Q2 adj. earnings $0.46/shr
July 27, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Forrester Research reports Q2 adj. earnings $0.46/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Forrester Research

* Reports 2016 second-quarter financial results

* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 revenue $87.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $85 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 GAAP diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.19 to $0.24

* Sees Q3 pro forma diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.26 to $0.31

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $78.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $78.5 million to $81.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP revenue $324 million to $330 million

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.83 to $0.89

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.19, revenue view $326.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

