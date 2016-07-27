FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources Q2 loss per share $1.63
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources Q2 loss per share $1.63

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co :

* Increasing 2016 capital budget from $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion to cover cost of five horizontal drilling rigs being added during H2

* Pioneer natural resources co says capital budget for 2016 was increased from $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion during q2

* Pioneer natural resources reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q2 loss per share $1.63

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Planning to increase horizontal rig count from 12 rigs to 17 rigs in northern Spraberry/Wolfcamp during second half of 2016

* Q2 total revenue $ 786 million versus $644 million last year

* Expect to spend within cash flow in 2018 assuming an oil price of approximately $55 per barrel

* Pioneer natural resources co sees q3 production to average 232 MBOEPD to 237 MBOEPD

* Pioneer natural resources co sees q3 production costs expected to average $8.25 per BOE to $10.25 per BOE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.