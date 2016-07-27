FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-NCI reports Q2 earnings per share $0.23
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NCI reports Q2 earnings per share $0.23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - NCI Inc

* NCI reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 revenue $82 million versus I/B/E/S view $85.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* NCI issues guidance for Q3 of 2016 and updates previously issued guidance for full fiscal year

* Sees FY revenue $320 mln-$332 mln

* Sees Q3 Diluted EPS $0.22 - $0.24

* Sees FY diluted EPS $0.91-$0.97

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $85.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $86.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reported total backlog at June 30, 2016, of $507 million, of which $120 million was funded, compared with total backlog at March 31, 2016, of $501 million

* Sees Q3 revenue $76 mln-$82 mln

* "actively pursuing potential strategic transactions"

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.97, revenue view $342.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
